The Drew Mariani Show Nov. 28th – Hr. 3

- You might have heard that North Korea launched another missile. How concerned should you be, and where do we go from here? Dr. Nicholas Eberstadt gives you his perspective.
- They also talk about what it is like to be detained by North Korea at a prison camp.
- Dr. Harley Benz shares why the rotation of the Earth might be slowing down, and whether this will lead to more earthquakes.
- Drew talks about the cause of the mysterious booms happening around the country. Have you heard them? What is causing it to happen?
- Matthew asks if the booms could be caused by the military?
- Joe from Lodi, CA says he has heard the booms.
- Drew also reflects on the anniversary of the Kibeho Apparitions.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download