The Drew Mariani Show Nov. 30th – Hr. 3

- A former atheist who became Catholic talks on FOX talks about why it is wrong to take Christ out of Christmas.
- Ashley McGuire reports on why the D.C. Archdiocese is suing Metro for denied ads. Find out how you can help.
- Walt from MN calls in and expresses his frustration with Metro’s decision.
- Dr. Anne Hendershott talks about how so many Catholic universities have taken out their Catholic identity.
- Todd from Fort Meyers, FL talks about his experience in teaching theology, and how he has learned a lot from non-Catholics
- Anonymous talks about her experience working at different secular colleges.
- Kendra from Milwaukee is a senior in high school, and asks what Catholic colleges she should look at.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download