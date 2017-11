Daily Bible Study- The history of the Maccabees, and how it relates to the Messianic Prophesies that Jesus fulfilled. Also, why we should not politicize our faith and our parishes.

Email Question- What is the sin of acedia?

Caller Question- What should I say to my son who refuses to baptize his children? He wants to know if God will send his kids to hell.

Word of the Day- Limpid