Daily Bible Study- How much was a gold talent? Numeric meanings to Hebrew letters. History of the Herodians.

Email Question- How do I get the joy of knowing and loving God? What if I don’t feel joyful?

Caller Question- Can we charge interest like Jesus talks about in the parables? What about the sin of usury? People are always telling me to not charge interest.

Word of the Day- Boston Baked Beans