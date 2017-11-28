Father Simon Says for November 28, 2017

Daily Bible Study- Fr. Simon talks about signs and interpretations- both in the Book of Daniel and in the Gospel, when the disciples ask Jesus for a sign.

Email Question- Should we encourage young people who are not practicing to get married in the Church?

Caller Question- I’m a convert and I’m having a hard time understanding the Eucharist. Can you help me understand it more?

Caller Question- How much should we be clapping in Mass? How should I approach my pastor about this?

Word of the Day- Belshazzar