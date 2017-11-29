Go Ask Your Father for November 29, 2017

- I am in the process of an annulment from my previous marriage and living chastely with my current wife. Can I receive Communion?
- I am looking to delve deeper into the Bible. Is there a study guide book I can use to help me translate it properly according to the Catholic faith?
- Is it okay to support New Ways Ministry?
- My extended family says they are practicing Catholics, but aren’t married in the Church or have children out of wedlock. How can I talk to them about this?
