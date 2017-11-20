In Podcasts, The Inner Life

The Inner Life for November 20, 2017

Sarah Tafoyaby Sarah Tafoya
  • Fr. Boniface Hicks – Temperance
  • How can temperance lead us to be more thankful of the blessings in our life?
  • Temperance can lead us to face the truth of our life and to avoid self medicating with food, drugs or alcohol
  • Caller  – I decided to kick the habit of shopping which only brought me momentary pleasure and started to fill my time with things that brought me closer to the Lord
  • Caller – Smoking controlled my life until I gave it to the Lord and by His grace I was freed from this addiction

