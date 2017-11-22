In Podcasts, The Inner Life

The Inner Life for November 22, 2017

Sarah Tafoyaby Sarah Tafoya
  • Fr. Michael Hurley – Giving Thanks
  • Gratitude can be the Vitamin C for our spiritual life helping us to grow stronger in other virtues.
  • Caller – I was the sole caretaker of my father and mother-in-law. I now see how God was working through those tough moments and I am grateful for it.
  • Chuck shares his parents last words to him and his gratefulness to God for those precious moments
  • In our moments of suffering, we are not alone. Unite your suffering to His and see the change.

