The Inner Life for November 22, 2017

- Fr. Michael Hurley – Giving Thanks
- Gratitude can be the Vitamin C for our spiritual life helping us to grow stronger in other virtues.
- Caller – I was the sole caretaker of my father and mother-in-law. I now see how God was working through those tough moments and I am grateful for it.
- Chuck shares his parents last words to him and his gratefulness to God for those precious moments
- In our moments of suffering, we are not alone. Unite your suffering to His and see the change.
