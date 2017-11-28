In Podcasts, The Inner Life

The Inner Life for November 28, 2017

Sarah Tafoyaby Sarah Tafoya
  • (Encore) Fr. Dennis Cooney – Catechism of the Catholic Church Liturgical Seasons and the Lord’s Day (1163-1199)
  • There is a significance and history to why we celebrate the Liturgical Season
  • The “Lord’s Day” is a gift to help us to remember to rest and should be the culmination of our week
  • Caller – I am starting my own company and having trouble keeping the Lord’s day holy. What can I do?
  • Easter changes each year. How does the Church decide when Easter will be celebrated?

