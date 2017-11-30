In Podcasts, The Inner Life

The Inner Life for November 30, 2017

  • Fr. Ben Cameron – Post Abortion Healing
  • 1 in 3 people are affected by abortion in some way
  • Caller – Rachel’s Vineyard and a co-worker were instrumental in being able to forgive myself and move forward 40 years after my abortion
  • Caller – I was molested and had 3 abortions. I cannot forgive myself. Will God forgive me?
  • Caller -My wife aborted our child and is resisting going on a retreat. What can I do?
  • Caller – My daughter lost 3 babies to troubled pregnancies. Is there a retreat for me and my family?

