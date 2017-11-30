The Inner Life for November 30, 2017

- Fr. Ben Cameron – Post Abortion Healing
- 1 in 3 people are affected by abortion in some way
- Caller – Rachel’s Vineyard and a co-worker were instrumental in being able to forgive myself and move forward 40 years after my abortion
- Caller – I was molested and had 3 abortions. I cannot forgive myself. Will God forgive me?
- Caller -My wife aborted our child and is resisting going on a retreat. What can I do?
- Caller – My daughter lost 3 babies to troubled pregnancies. Is there a retreat for me and my family?
