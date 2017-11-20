The Joe Sikorra Show, November 17, 2017 – Hour 2

On today’s show:
- Joe discusses emotional burnout. How do you build your compassion bandwidth? Do you feel compassion burnout? Joe tells the story of his friend, Clint. During a difficult time in Joe’s life, Clint gave Joe a birthday present he never forgot.
- A greater gross number of suffering actually doesn’t increase a person’s compassion toward them – it causes a person to feel less! People feel more compassion for the one than the many. Caller: I grew up poor. I feel burned out because I feel like our society is full of takers.
- When you see much suffering, your compassion turns off (“termed compassion collapse”). You have the ability to skillfully manage your emotions. Joe tells about how his compassion started to turn off during his time as a Police Officer. DO NOT tell your wife that she is an unskilled emotion regulator! Joe relates compassion collapse to the feeding of the 5000.
- In a study, those told to regulate their emotions were less compassionate. Those told to accept their emotions were more compassionate. You have to choose to care. Giving doesn’t burn you out. Begrudgingly giving burns you out. Just focus on one person, don’t try to save a whole city.
