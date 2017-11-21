The Joe Sikorra Show, November 20, 2017 – Hour 1

On today’s show:
- Joe tells the story of when he asked for support – and felt so much better after sharing.
- Joe shares a story of how his wife helped someone at Mass, and how she was yelled at by another parishioner.
- Father Dave mentions that when he is asked for help, he considers it a great honor.
- Caller: Is it okay for me to pray the rosary, even though I am not a Catholic? Caller: I’ve been married 38 years and my husband had a daughter outside of our marriage.
