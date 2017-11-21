The Joe Sikorra Show, November 20, 2017 – Hour 2

On today’s show:
- Joe tells the story of when he was a struggling actor with a wife and struggled to pay the rent each month.
- Caller: I’m the one that always says, “God will provide.” What’s wrong with that? Joe tells about the cable guy coming to his house. Joe doesn’t know anything about cable and recognizes that the cable guy can be his support in that area. Caller: I don’t know when to ask for help.
- Caller: I’m visually impaired and I know that sometimes I have to bite the bullet and ask for help.
- Joe tells the story of how his son “drove” even though he is visually impaired. How often in life do we tell God, “I’ve got this, get your hand off the wheel, God.”
