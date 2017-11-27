The Joe Sikorra Show, November 22, 2017 – Hour 1

On today’s show:
- “Journey of a Young Seminarian” segment. Paul, a young seminarian. shares a story about fear. Paul shares about how he received the “call”, and how he grew in his faith.
- Joe shares the story of his sister and a fearful event in the ocean off the California coast. Joe and Father Dave discuss Jesus walking on water.
- Caller: I’m afraid of breaking out of my shell. Is it alright to seek self-confidence?
- Caller: I lost my brother a week and a half ago. I’m afraid of dealing with my family about the services for my brother.
