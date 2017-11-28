In Podcasts, The Joe Sikorra Show

The Joe Sikorra Show, November 27, 2017 – Hour 2

Noah Mackenroth

On today’s show:

  • Joe tells about his visually impaired son, John, fulfilling a dream by playing on the school baseball team. He got his Varsity letter by going to bat at the Division League Championship.
  • Joe tells about the generosity of a friend who surprised him at his house. When you are too internally focused, you can miss a need in your community.
  • Caller: I almost lost my house, but a generous couple donated $50,000 dollars to us. We were able to keep our house!
  • When couples are generous to each other in small ways, the marriage thrives.

