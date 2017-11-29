The Joe Sikorra Show, November 28, 2017 – Hour 1

On today’s show:
- As a celibate man, Father Dave imagines that a deep rejection from a spouse must be extremely lonely. Follow through: In the 12 step program, if you complete 11 steps, but leave the last one out, you are likely to return to your addiction.
- Social media is creating an unrealistic picture of life. The opposite of happiness is not sadness, but loneliness. You can always feel a connection with someone who joins in your sadness.
- Caller: I have been married 5 years now – and I’ve felt lonely. I have always felt lonely.
- Father Dave responds to the notion that a priest or nun who is given wholly to God can feel lonely.
