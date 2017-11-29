In Podcasts, The Joe Sikorra Show

The Joe Sikorra Show, November 28, 2017 – Hour 1

Noah Mackenrothby Noah Mackenroth

On today’s show:

  • As a celibate man, Father Dave imagines that a deep rejection from a spouse must be extremely lonely. Follow through: In the 12 step program, if you complete 11 steps, but leave the last one out, you are likely to return to your addiction.
  • Social media is creating an unrealistic picture of life. The opposite of happiness is not sadness, but loneliness. You can always feel a connection with someone who joins in your sadness.
  • Caller: I have been married 5 years now – and I’ve felt lonely. I have always felt lonely.
  • Father Dave responds to the notion that a priest or nun who is given wholly to God can feel lonely.

