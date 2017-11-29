The Joe Sikorra Show, November 28, 2017 – Hour 2

On today’s show:
- What is the secret to happiness and living a life of meaning? Connect with and serve God an others.
- Caller: My fiancé decided she didn’t’ want to get married to me; I’ve been feeling lonely.
- Caller: It’s my birthday today. No one from my family called.
- Caller: I felt lonely because I am blind, but now I volunteer at a house for the blind. Caller: My husband passed away. I have a sexually transmitted disease and I am afraid of being rejected because of it.
