In Podcasts, The Joe Sikorra Show

The Joe Sikorra Show, November 28, 2017 – Hour 2

Noah Mackenrothby Noah Mackenroth

On today’s show:

  • What is the secret to happiness and living a life of meaning? Connect with and serve God an others.
  • Caller: My fiancé decided she didn’t’ want to get married to me; I’ve been feeling lonely.
  • Caller: It’s my birthday today. No one from my family called.
  • Caller: I felt lonely because I am blind, but now I volunteer at a house for the blind. Caller: My husband passed away. I have a sexually transmitted disease and I am afraid of being rejected because of it.

