In Podcasts, The Joe Sikorra Show

The Joe Sikorra Show, November 29, 2017 – Hour 2

Noah Mackenrothby Noah Mackenroth

On today’s show:

  • Joe tells a story of hiking in Los Angeles and actually “being present.” Being happy is a skill.
  • Caller: My children are not happy. Caller: I have been clean and sober for 18 months. I keep dwelling on the past. Is this really my life now?
  • Joe shares a story about going to the doctor. The source of his illness was something he had overlooked. Caller: It is hard to feel joy after my wife left me and our children.
  • Caller: I’ve been fighting to bring joy into my life.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Android | RSS