The Joe Sikorra Show, November 30, 2017 – Hour 1

On today’s show:
- What are you doing that may be sabotaging your happiness? Father Dave introduces Father Dave’s Rules. One is “If everything is going your way and you are feeling happy, there is only one legitimate response: To enjoy it fully.” Do you keep waiting for the other shoe to drop?
- Caller: I find that when I receive compliments, I feel like people are trying to manipulate me. Joe recommends book: “30 Lessons for Living.”
- Focusing on the life of Our Lord can give us insight on balancing our good and bad times. Caller: How can I help my friends? I have two toxic friends that are pushing me away, but I want to evangelize.
- Father Dave shares the Gospel story of the man at the pool in Bethesda. “Do you want to be healed?” Joe shares a story about someone who could not move out of victimhoood. She didn’t allow herself to be joyful.
