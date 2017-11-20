The Patrick Madrid Show: November 20, 2017 – Hour 1

On this hour of the show:
- 5 states have only one remaining abortion facility, Live Action reports
- Shoppers are still paying off debt from 2016 holidays. Here are some tips for this year’s shopping
- Cult killer Charles Manson dies in California hospital at age 83
- How to get children to listen and obey, as advised by psychologist John Rosemond at PragerU (Audio)
- Listener email: Kelli comments on a show from last week about holding hands during the Our Father at mass
- Listener email: John also comments on the Our Father subject and disagrees with Patrick
- Listener email: Nancy doesn’t like that Patrick plays music from the Beatles because she thinks it’s glorifying them
- Listener email: Caroline is depressed and asks for help in finding a ‘God door’ in the midst of the trouble happening in California
- Recommended prayer: Prayer of St. Teresa of Avila
- Recommended read: Arise From Darkness by Fr. Benedict Groeschel
Podcast: Play in new window | Download