The Patrick Madrid Show: November 20, 2017 – Hour 2

On this hour of the show:

  • Patrick airs a YouTube video a Mormon man posted critiquing Patrick’s description of Mormon teaching on the Trinity (Audio)
  • Premortal Existence and other Mormon teachings
  • Caller: Bob’s wife asked him why God created the devil when He knew the devil would fall
  • Recommended Read: Theology for Beginners by Frank Sheed
  • Listener email: Adam liked hearing on a previous show that actor Alec Guinness converted on his deathbed. It’s great that G.K. Chesterton’s conversion led to many others.

