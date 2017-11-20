The Patrick Madrid Show: November 20, 2017 – Hour 2

On this hour of the show:
- Patrick airs a YouTube video a Mormon man posted critiquing Patrick’s description of Mormon teaching on the Trinity (Audio)
- Premortal Existence and other Mormon teachings
- Caller: Bob’s wife asked him why God created the devil when He knew the devil would fall
- Recommended Read: Theology for Beginners by Frank Sheed
- Listener email: Adam liked hearing on a previous show that actor Alec Guinness converted on his deathbed. It’s great that G.K. Chesterton’s conversion led to many others.
