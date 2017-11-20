In Podcasts, The Patrick Madrid Show

The Patrick Madrid Show: November 20, 2017 – Hour 3

Kaylyn Green

On this hour of the show:

  • Caller: Courtney asks why should be abortion be illegal? She is in the middle of writing a paper for school
  • Recommended read: Socratic Logic by Peter Kreeft
  • Recommended read: Tactics by Gregory Koukl
  • Are we in the end times? What are the indications?
  • Timothy 3: 1-5
  • Caller: Tony is 78 and married to his 4th wife. He called a couple weeks ago and followed Patrick’s advice. Now he wants to know how to re-enter the Catholic Church.
  • Caller: Robin asks for a book recommendation for a 30 year old friend who is suffering and has a lack of faith
  • Recommended read: Making Sense Out of Suffering by Peter Kreeft
  • Recommended Read: Arise From Darkness by Fr. Benedict Groeschel
  • Recommended Read: Why Be Catholic by Patrick Madrid

