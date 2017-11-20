The Patrick Madrid Show: November 20, 2017 – Hour 3

On this hour of the show:
- Caller: Courtney asks why should be abortion be illegal? She is in the middle of writing a paper for school
- Recommended read: Socratic Logic by Peter Kreeft
- Recommended read: Tactics by Gregory Koukl
- Are we in the end times? What are the indications?
- Timothy 3: 1-5
- Caller: Tony is 78 and married to his 4th wife. He called a couple weeks ago and followed Patrick’s advice. Now he wants to know how to re-enter the Catholic Church.
- Caller: Robin asks for a book recommendation for a 30 year old friend who is suffering and has a lack of faith
- Recommended read: Making Sense Out of Suffering by Peter Kreeft
- Recommended Read: Arise From Darkness by Fr. Benedict Groeschel
- Recommended Read: Why Be Catholic by Patrick Madrid
