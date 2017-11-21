The Patrick Madrid Show: November 21, 2017 – Hour 1

On this hour of the show:
- On with his head! Doctor says he’ll perform first head transplant.
- World-famous supermodel gracefully obliterates every argument for abortion.
- Patrick explains when it is morally permissible to seek treatment while pregnant even if the unborn baby might die as a side effect.
- Listener email: Fernando is confused how a perfect God could create an imperfect universe.
- Listener email: John asks for help in defending the faith without being confrontational. Patrick recommends “Tactics” by Gregory Koukl
- Caller: Brian clarifies that God’s act of creating us with free will was an act of perfection
- Listener email: Joe says after he heard Patrick’s spooky story of his father’s ghost experience he was feeling uneasy, but praying the Anima Christi and St. Michael prayer helped ease the tension
