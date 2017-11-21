The Patrick Madrid Show: November 21, 2017 – Hour 2

On this hour of the show:

Caller: Amy asks if there will be free will in Heaven. Is it possible to be living a sinless life now on earth since we are receiving Communion?

Caller: Anita asks about the saints having free will in Heaven.

Caller: Tony asks that if angels are outside of time then how are they currently fighting for our souls? Don’t they already know the future?

Caller: Anna asks how to explain to her mom why it’s worth fighting the good fight.

Caller: Kristine asks when we are confirmed in grace.

Caller: Nancy asks about being a “trad Catholic.” how does one know when he/she is becoming too extreme?

Caller: Stanley’s brother-in-law committed suicide and he asks if he’s in Hell. He is struggling with this greatly.