The Patrick Madrid Show: November 21, 2017 – Hour 3

On this hour of the show:
- Caller: Aldo asks how time in Purgatory works.
- Recommended read: Purgatory by Rev. Fr. F. X. Schouppe, S.J.
- An open letter to the United Nations Convention on certain conventional weapons, signed by Elon Musk and 115 other leading AI experts asking the ban of killer robots.
- Elon Musk shares the danger of artificial intelligence (audio).
- Caller: James talks about the difference between an open and closed circuit.
- Slaughterbots: killer drones in the near future (video).
- Listener email: Jonathan is happy to welcome Patrick to the new lineup on Relevant Radio.
- Caller: John says we need to keep it simple. Digital technology will not withstand.
- Recommended read: One Second After by William R. Forstchen
- Listener email: Al talks about the controversies surrounding evolution
- Listener email: Frank saw an interview with Baptist Robert Jeffress and he made comments about the Catholic Church that are not convincing.
- Recommended read: Catholicism and Fundamentalism by Karl Keating
- Listener email: Francisco gives insight on why Catholics include the saints in their prayers.
