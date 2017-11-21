In Podcasts, The Patrick Madrid Show

The Patrick Madrid Show: November 21, 2017 – Hour 3

On this hour of the show:

  • Caller: Aldo asks how time in Purgatory works.
  • Recommended read: Purgatory by Rev. Fr. F. X. Schouppe, S.J.
  • An open letter to the United Nations Convention on certain conventional weapons, signed by Elon Musk and 115 other leading AI experts asking the ban of killer robots.
  • Elon Musk shares the danger of artificial intelligence (audio).
  • Caller: James talks about the difference between an open and closed circuit.
  • Slaughterbots: killer drones in the near future (video).
  • Listener email: Jonathan is happy to welcome Patrick to the new lineup on Relevant Radio.
  • Caller: John says we need to keep it simple. Digital technology will not withstand.
  • Recommended read: One Second After by William R. Forstchen
  • Listener email: Al talks about the controversies surrounding evolution
  • Listener email: Frank saw an interview with Baptist Robert Jeffress and he made comments about the Catholic Church that are not convincing.
  • Recommended read: Catholicism and Fundamentalism by Karl Keating
  • Listener email: Francisco gives insight on why Catholics include the saints in their prayers.

