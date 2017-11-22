The Patrick Madrid Show: November 22, 2017 – Hour 1

On this hour of the show:
- Nearly half of US cancer deaths blamed on unhealthy behavior
- Caller: Katie is stunned at the silence and pushback about the relation between contraception and carcinogens
- A series of mystery “booms” have rocked cities in the United States – leaving experts totally baffled.
- Walmart Nation: Mapping the Largest Employers in the U.S.
- Teen idol David Cassidy, ‘Partridge Family’ star, dies at 67
- Caller: Mark asks how Patrick would answer someone who asked why he believes in God
- Google collects Android users’ locations even when location services are disabled
- Donkeys in China tortured to make gelatin, disturbing video reveals
Podcast: Play in new window | Download