In Podcasts, The Patrick Madrid Show

The Patrick Madrid Show: November 22, 2017 – Hour 1

Kaylyn Greenby Kaylyn Green

On this hour of the show:

  • Nearly half of US cancer deaths blamed on unhealthy behavior
  • Caller: Katie is stunned at the silence and pushback about the relation between contraception and carcinogens
  • A series of mystery “booms” have rocked cities in the United States – leaving experts totally baffled.
  • Walmart Nation: Mapping the Largest Employers in the U.S.
  • Teen idol David Cassidy, ‘Partridge Family’ star, dies at 67
  • Caller: Mark asks how Patrick would answer someone who asked why he believes in God
  • Google collects Android users’ locations even when location services are disabled
  • Donkeys in China tortured to make gelatin, disturbing video reveals

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Android | RSS