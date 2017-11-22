The Patrick Madrid Show: November 22, 2017 – Hour 2

On this hour of the show:
- J.P. says federal regulations require a certain amount of surveillance
- Listener email: David shares his perspective on Mormon doctrine
- Caller: Alfonso is the founder/CEO of Swarm Technology and shares his perspective on the development of weaponized drones
- Caller: Hillary asks how to respond to family members who bring up the priest scandals
- Recommended read: Shaken by Scandal by Thomas Paul Thigpen
- Caller: Anne was dealing with drugs and alcohol so her husband divorced her. He just remarried last month
- Caller: Teresa asks about brain death organ harvesting
