In Podcasts, The Patrick Madrid Show

The Patrick Madrid Show: November 22, 2017 – Hour 2

Kaylyn Greenby Kaylyn Green

On this hour of the show:

  • J.P. says federal regulations require a certain amount of surveillance
  • Listener email: David shares his perspective on Mormon doctrine
  • Caller: Alfonso is the founder/CEO of Swarm Technology and shares his perspective on the development of weaponized drones
  • Caller: Hillary asks how to respond to family members who bring up the priest scandals
  • Recommended read: Shaken by Scandal by Thomas Paul Thigpen
  • Caller: Anne was dealing with drugs and alcohol so her husband divorced her. He just remarried last month
  • Caller: Teresa asks about brain death organ harvesting

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Android | RSS