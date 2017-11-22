In Podcasts, The Patrick Madrid Show

The Patrick Madrid Show: November 22, 2017 – Hour 3

On this hour of the show:

  • Caller: Jack thinks the Anti-Christ is a church disguising itself…he talks about Mormonism
  • JFK died today 54 years ago (Audio)
  • Recommended read: Between Heaven and Hell by Peter Kreeft
  • Caller: Andrew asks about the Catholic Bible having more books than the Baptist version
  • Recommended read: Where We Got the Bible by Henry Graham
  • Recommended read: Why Catholic Bibles are Bigger by Gary Michuta
  • Caller: Mike asks about psalm 21 becoming psalm 22 in newer Bibles
  • Caller: Nora asks about Sola Fide; do protestants believe that once they are baptized they will go to Heaven even if they sin again?
  • Listener email: Lance thanks Patrick for helping guide his faith journey and points to a debate he did with James White on Sola Scriptura

