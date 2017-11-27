In Podcasts, The Patrick Madrid Show

The Patrick Madrid Show: November 23, 2017 – Hour 1

Encore: This hour of the show originally broadcast during hour 1 on 11-14-17

  • New guidelines classify nearly half of U.S. adults as having high blood pressure
  • Yosemite hiring for about 300 seasonal job openings for summer 2018
  • Caller: Lauren’s husband has Krohn’s disease and his poor diet has made it worse. She advises people to stop eating caffeine and sugar
  • Caller: Keith was pre-diabetic and when he started eating less carbs and more fat he lost 18lbs.
  • Caller: Keevah is 10 years old and listens to the show every day. Why don’t people want to become Catholic?
  • Caller: Karen says lifestyle is key to health. People need to discipline themselves and avoid sugar and processed foods.
  • Caller: Paul is an ER doctor and says sugar is the #1 enemy
  • Caller: Karlee asks why the protestant Bible has less books than the Catholic Bible
  • Recommended read: Why Catholic Bibles are Bigger by Gary Michuta

