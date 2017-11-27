The Patrick Madrid Show: November 23, 2017 – Hour 2

Encore: this hour of the show originally broadcast during hour 2 on 11-14-17
- Worldwide warning issued to Netflix members about new scam
- Walmart responds to viral video of store throwing out carts of food after tornado
- Caller: Veronica recently converted and a family member challenged her saying the Catholic Church is the Whore of Babylon
- PragerU describes the truth about the first Thanksgiving (Audio)
- Caller: Zeno asks Patrick for help in convincing his teen daughters that modesty is important
- Caller: Mattias asks about the verse in Revelation that says if anyone adds to this book God will plague them..this refers to the Book of Revelation, not the whole Bible
- Caller: Ed doesn’t like the term “convert” because it is disparaging to non-Catholics
- Caller: Jody has relatives that are disappointed in her for not voting for Donald Trump. There’s two sides to the coin
Podcast: Play in new window | Download