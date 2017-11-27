In Podcasts, The Patrick Madrid Show

The Patrick Madrid Show: November 23, 2017 – Hour 2

Kaylyn Greenby Kaylyn Green

Encore: this hour of the show originally broadcast during hour 2 on 11-14-17

  • Worldwide warning issued to Netflix members about new scam
  • Walmart responds to viral video of store throwing out carts of food after tornado
  • Caller: Veronica recently converted and a family member challenged her saying the Catholic Church is the Whore of Babylon
  • PragerU describes the truth about the first Thanksgiving (Audio)
  • Caller: Zeno asks Patrick for help in convincing his teen daughters that modesty is important
  • Caller: Mattias asks about the verse in Revelation that says if anyone adds to this book God will plague them..this refers to the Book of Revelation, not the whole Bible
  • Caller: Ed doesn’t like the term “convert” because it is disparaging to non-Catholics
  • Caller: Jody has relatives that are disappointed in her for not voting for Donald Trump. There’s two sides to the coin

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Android | RSS