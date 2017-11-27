The Patrick Madrid Show: November 23, 2017 – Hour 3

Encore: this hour of the show originally broadcast during hour 3 on 11-14-17
- Caller: Alexandra asks if it is appropriate to take photos of sacred things such as inside churches
- Caller: Matt asks how to respond to someone who says praying to the Blessed Virgin Mother is pointless
- Recommended read: Mary: Ark of the New Covenant by Patrick Madrid
- Recommended read: Behold Your Mother by Tim Staples
- Caller: Paul asks why we use so many different titles for the Blessed Mother in the litany of Loreto
- Deleted security camera footage shows 19-year-old Penn State fraternity pledge was given 18 drinks in less than 90 minutes leading to his death
- Patrick shares when he got intoxicated at his bachelor party because his so called friends spiked his drink when he wasn’t looking
- Drunkenness is a mortal sin
- Caller: David says the foundation of moral law is copyrighted by Roy Moorer
- Catholic schools asked to drop words ‘mother’ and ‘father’ from admissions forms
