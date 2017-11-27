In Podcasts, The Patrick Madrid Show

The Patrick Madrid Show: November 23, 2017 – Hour 3

Kaylyn Greenby Kaylyn Green

Encore: this hour of the show originally broadcast during hour 3 on 11-14-17

  • Caller: Alexandra asks if it is appropriate to take photos of sacred things such as inside churches
  • Caller: Matt asks how to respond to someone who says praying to the Blessed Virgin Mother is pointless
  • Recommended read: Mary: Ark of the New Covenant by Patrick Madrid
  • Recommended read: Behold Your Mother by Tim Staples
  • Caller: Paul asks why we use so many different titles for the Blessed Mother in the litany of Loreto
  • Deleted security camera footage shows 19-year-old Penn State fraternity pledge was given 18 drinks in less than 90 minutes leading to his death
  • Patrick shares when he got intoxicated at his bachelor party because his so called friends spiked his drink when he wasn’t looking
  • Drunkenness is a mortal sin
  • Caller: David says the foundation of moral law is copyrighted by Roy Moorer
  • Catholic schools asked to drop words ‘mother’ and ‘father’ from admissions forms

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Android | RSS