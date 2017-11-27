The Patrick Madrid Show: November 24, 2017 – Hour 1

Encore: this show originally broadcast during hour 1 on 11-9-17
- Scientists say universe shouldn’t exist. Here’s one question that stumps them
- Patrick shares a story of a woman named Caroline who wrote for his Envoy Magazine. She got cancer and died about 6 months later. Patrick regrets not visiting her when he had the chance.
- Patrick shares a story when a priest made a rude comment to him and his wife for having another baby. Patrick shares lessons learned.
- Patrick invites listeners to call in and share why they left the Catholic Church
- Patrick shares a story of a man who was away from the Church for 40 years. One encounter with a man changed everything.
- Caller: Agnes was asked by someone why we give infants baptism. Shouldn’t we wait until they are old enough to make that decision?
Podcast: Play in new window | Download