In Podcasts, The Patrick Madrid Show

The Patrick Madrid Show: November 24, 2017 – Hour 1

Kaylyn Greenby Kaylyn Green

Encore: this show originally broadcast during hour 1 on 11-9-17

  • Scientists say universe shouldn’t exist. Here’s one question that stumps them
  • Patrick shares a story of a woman named Caroline who wrote for his Envoy Magazine. She got cancer and died about 6 months later. Patrick regrets not visiting her when he had the chance.
  • Patrick shares a story when a priest made a rude comment to him and his wife for having another baby. Patrick shares lessons learned.
  • Patrick invites listeners to call in and share why they left the Catholic Church
  • Patrick shares a story of a man who was away from the Church for 40 years. One encounter with a man changed everything.
  • Caller: Agnes was asked by someone why we give infants baptism. Shouldn’t we wait until they are old enough to make that decision?

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Android | RSS