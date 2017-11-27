The Patrick Madrid Show: November 24, 2017 – Hour 2

Encore: this show originally broadcast during hour 2 on 11-9-17
- Caller: Rose’s sister is lesbian and had a child via in vitro fertilization with her partner. They wanted her baptized but the parish turned her away
- Caller: Richard was away from the Church for years and is estranged from his kids
- If your kids won’t listen to you and turn away from the faith, ask for a “Philip” to enter their life. See Acts 8
- Caller: Tony lists reasons he left the Catholic Church and says he has no intention to return. He’s not bitter, but feels at peace living by values alone
