The Patrick Madrid Show: November 24, 2017 – Hour 3

- Caller: Kevin was away from the Church for about 25 years and came back when he felt a connection with Saint Francis in Assisi, Italy
- Caller: Sharon had so many questions that were never answered and she felt like God wasn’t listening when she a teen so she went to an episcopalian church
- 12 Historical Facts About The Resurrection Of Jesus Most Scholars Agree Upon
- Caller: Michael struggles being a cradle Catholic. Is it worth it?
- Caller: Marta is a cradle Catholic and strayed away for 30 years. She finally understood the Eucharist and realized how spiritually lazy she was and how many excuses she made.
- Caller: Sam is so grateful for Relevant Radio. He’s been away from the faith because he didn’t feel it was biblical enough but now he’s reconsidering
