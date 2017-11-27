The Patrick Madrid Show: November 24, 2017 – Hour 3

Encore: this show originally broadcast during hour 3 on 11-9-17

Caller: Kevin was away from the Church for about 25 years and came back when he felt a connection with Saint Francis in Assisi, Italy

Caller: Sharon had so many questions that were never answered and she felt like God wasn’t listening when she a teen so she went to an episcopalian church

12 Historical Facts About The Resurrection Of Jesus Most Scholars Agree Upon

Caller: Michael struggles being a cradle Catholic. Is it worth it?

Caller: Marta is a cradle Catholic and strayed away for 30 years. She finally understood the Eucharist and realized how spiritually lazy she was and how many excuses she made.