The Patrick Madrid Show: November 24, 2017 – Hour 3

Kaylyn Green

Encore: this show originally broadcast during hour 3 on 11-9-17

  • Caller: Kevin was away from the Church for about 25 years and came back when he felt a connection with Saint Francis in Assisi, Italy
  • Caller: Sharon had so many questions that were never answered and she felt like God wasn’t listening when she a teen so she went to an episcopalian church
  • 12 Historical Facts About The Resurrection Of Jesus Most Scholars Agree Upon
  • Caller: Michael struggles being a cradle Catholic. Is it worth it?
  • Caller: Marta is a cradle Catholic and strayed away for 30 years. She finally understood the Eucharist and realized how spiritually lazy she was and how many excuses she made.
  • Caller: Sam is so grateful for Relevant Radio. He’s been away from the faith because he didn’t feel it was biblical enough but now he’s reconsidering

