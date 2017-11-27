In Podcasts, The Patrick Madrid Show

The Patrick Madrid Show: November 27, 2017 – Hour 1

Kaylyn Green

On this hour of the show (with sub-host Don Johnson):

  • Are you listening to Christmas music yet?
  • Bible reflection on being ready for Christ’s second coming
  • The Partridge Family David Cassidy’s last words were “so much wasted time”
  • Meet Chiara Badano, an average teenager who loved to play tennis and listen to pop music, and is up for canonization
  • The exposure of sexual assault in journalism
  • People have turned a blind eye to political leaders’ lack of moral principles because they agree with their policies, but are now realizing it’s a two edged sword
  • Caller: Pat says sexual abuse was predicted by Humanae Vitae and that birth control has led us down this path

