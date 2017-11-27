The Patrick Madrid Show: November 27, 2017 – Hour 3

On this hour of the show (with sub-host Don Johnson):
- Caller: Karen had to work and looking back she says it is so important for mothers to be home with children
- Robert: Socialism has caused women to need to work
- Caller: Sarah is a single mom and has to be away from her kids for 10hrs a day. She is heartbroken. Any advice?
- Caller: Frannie says she still feels guilty because her husband made her go to work and her children have told her they felt abandoned
- Caller: Kathy was raised in a big family and her mom was always stressed. Women need to be happy and healthy first
- Caller: Bill thinks the woman needs to be considered before the child
