The Patrick Madrid Show: November 28, 2017 – Hour 1

- Guns were Black Friday must-haves, going by the FBI’s record 203,086 background-check requests
- Accidental text turns into Thanksgiving tradition for Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton
- Man pays For all layaway Orders At Cherry Hill Toys“R”Us
- Caller: Alex shares how his Thanksgiving dinner conversations went. His 12 year old daughter challenged a friend on Planned Parenthood
- Mother and son reunite on Thanksgiving after 51 years apart
- Girl Receives Last Bouquet From Her Deceased Father On Her 21st Birthday
- Guest interview with Saint Vincent De Paul
- Woman helps raise $360K for a homeless veteran who helped her when she ran out of gas
