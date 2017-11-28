In Podcasts, The Patrick Madrid Show

The Patrick Madrid Show: November 28, 2017 – Hour 1

On this hour of the show:

  • Guns were Black Friday must-haves, going by the FBI’s record 203,086 background-check requests
  • Accidental text turns into Thanksgiving tradition for Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton
  • Man pays For all layaway Orders At Cherry Hill Toys“R”Us
  • Caller: Alex shares how his Thanksgiving dinner conversations went. His 12 year old daughter challenged a friend on Planned Parenthood
  • Mother and son reunite on Thanksgiving after 51 years apart
  • Girl Receives Last Bouquet From Her Deceased Father On Her 21st Birthday
  • Guest interview with Saint Vincent De Paul
  • Woman helps raise $360K for a homeless veteran who helped her when she ran out of gas

