The Patrick Madrid Show: November 28, 2017 – Hour 2

On this hour of the show:

Caller: Elizabeth shares a story of a man who died in a car accident the day after he paid for a stranger’s groceries

Do you love Olive Garden enough to name your baby after it? This couple does

Listener email: Gabriel asks is marriage valid under Catholic laws when one of the spouses do not believe in God and did it just to make the couple “happy?”

Listener email: Chris’s friend sent him an email telling him he’s not in the real Catholic Church because he goes to the “new mass”

Caller: Nan is married to an unbaptized Jewish man and asks if her marriage in the Church was valid

John Paul II warned in 1976 of what Archbishop Fulton Sheen said in 1947