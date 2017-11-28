The Patrick Madrid Show: November 28, 2017 – Hour 2

On this hour of the show:
- Caller: Elizabeth shares a story of a man who died in a car accident the day after he paid for a stranger’s groceries
- Do you love Olive Garden enough to name your baby after it? This couple does
- Listener email: Gabriel asks is marriage valid under Catholic laws when one of the spouses do not believe in God and did it just to make the couple “happy?”
- Listener email: Chris’s friend sent him an email telling him he’s not in the real Catholic Church because he goes to the “new mass”
- Caller: Nan is married to an unbaptized Jewish man and asks if her marriage in the Church was valid
- John Paul II warned in 1976 of what Archbishop Fulton Sheen said in 1947
- Fulton Sheen lays out the 12 tricks anti-Christ will use to destroy Christians
