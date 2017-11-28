The Patrick Madrid Show: November 28, 2017 – Hour 3

On this hour of the show:
- Caller: John asks about the Novus Ordo breaking away from SSPX. Patrick gives some thoughts
- Caller: Elliott’s family member is sick and was told to pray to Mother Teresa for a miracle
- Caller: Tony sympathizes with people who like the old traditional mass
- Caller: Pamela says evangelicals are baptized when they are older instead of as infants. Why?
- Caller: Jo asks how to debate with someone who only believes in Sola Scriptura and says the Holy Eucharist is only a symbol, not literal
- Recommended Read: The Hidden Manna: A Theology of the Eucharist by James O’Connor
- Caller: Dana asks about Jesus “judging the dead” as we recite in the Apostles Creed
- Caller: Tim asks about Adam and Eve populating the world. Did their own children marry or did God create other people?
- Caller: Patricia’s brother married a Baptist and she agreed to raise them Catholic which she did. But now one of her older sons just became Baptist.
