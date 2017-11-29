The Patrick Madrid Show: November 29, 2017 – Hour 2

On this hour of the show:
- Patrick shares an experience when he was in London and went to an Anglican church to observe. It was clear why membership was dwindling
- Caller: Marline says when she prays the rosary in her heart her words get mixed up and it’s frustrating
- Caller: Peter asks about Christianity and Constantine
- Recommended read: The Building of Christendom, 324-1100: A History of Christendom (vol. 2) by Warren Carroll
- Head of Russian Orthodox Church warns of the ‘end of history’
- If you’re married and you’re on Facebook, you should read this
- A lot of nurses in Canada are switching their clinical areas or even leaving the profession. Health systems must adapt to conscientious objectors
- We have to have an informed conscience
