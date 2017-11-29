The Patrick Madrid Show: November 29, 2017 – Hour 3

On this hour of the show:
- Listener email: Suzette says she had a dream before a plane crash happened. What does it mean?
- Listener email: Carol asks how to talk to a 23y.o. married friend who was raised Catholic but is now a Wiccan.
- Caller: Taylor asks about petrine and pauline privilege in canon law regarding marriage
- Patrick explains why Catholic weddings are required to be in a church. He explains how marriages have benefits but also responsibilities
- Caller: Matt asks about evidence for annulments in Scripture
- Recommended read: Primal Loss: the Now-Adult Children of Divorce Speak by Leila Miller
- Caller: George has such anxiety because his wife is militantly against the Catholic Church and doesn’t believe in God. He’s heartbroken. What to do?
