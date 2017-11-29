In Podcasts, The Patrick Madrid Show

The Patrick Madrid Show: November 29, 2017 – Hour 3

Kaylyn Greenby Kaylyn Green

On this hour of the show:

  • Listener email: Suzette says she had a dream before a plane crash happened. What does it mean?
  • Listener email: Carol asks how to talk to a 23y.o. married friend who was raised Catholic but is now a Wiccan.
  • Caller: Taylor asks about petrine and pauline privilege in canon law regarding marriage
  • Patrick explains why Catholic weddings are required to be in a church. He explains how marriages have benefits but also responsibilities
  • Caller: Matt asks about evidence for annulments in Scripture
  • Recommended read: Primal Loss: the Now-Adult Children of Divorce Speak by Leila Miller
  • Caller: George has such anxiety because his wife is militantly against the Catholic Church and doesn’t believe in God. He’s heartbroken. What to do?

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Android | RSS