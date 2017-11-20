St. Joseph’s Workshop with Father Matthew Spencer, November 17, 2017

On today’s show:
- Father Matthew discusses the legacy of Father Solanus Casey and his upcoming Beatification Mass. Some people think being a saint only means levitating or miracles. God’s Love doesn’t need to be manifested in miracles or visions.
- Father discusses the day when he took his vows. His superior mentioned, “Well, now you’re vows have become part of your religion.” Can one be ‘spiritual but not religious’? Religion is the way that we give praise and worship and service to God.
- A sportswriter and blogger, “Ryan Schultz,” turns out to be a teen girl, Becca Shultz. She could have chosen anyone to be, and she chose to be someone mean. From her reflections, we see that she thought that was how a man would behave. We cannot escape our brokenness, even when we become someone else. However, we can be healed.
- Are you pre, mid or post-millennial? If you don’t know, you’re probably Catholic. Father discusses the “rapture.”
