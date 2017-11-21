St. Joseph’s Workshop with Father Matthew Spencer, November 20, 2017

On today’s show:
- It is up to you to decide to cultivate the “attitude of gratitude”. Recognize how, over time, God has blessed you.
- Father reviews the readings from last Sunday, the Parable of the Talents. Father shares how his human fear, turned over to God, allowed him to trust God more. Do I look at God as a unjust judge who is just waiting for me to fall, or a Father who truly loves me and embraces me in my moment of trial?
- Father shares the story of a brother Priest on a plane that had trouble with the landing gear. Every moment, we must be preparing for the moment God calls us.
- Father tells the story of a free “priority” boarding ticket during his recent travels. A woman ended up taking the deal after seeing the opportunity. There were no strings attached. The daily Gospel speaks of a blind man who asks Jesus to let him see (Luke 18). When Jesus heals him, everyone glorified God. The blessings that he gives to you are not only for you, but also for you to share with others.
