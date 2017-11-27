St. Joseph’s Workshop with Father Matthew Spencer, November 22, 2017

On today’s show:
- Father discusses an article that shows the missing link in the Louis CK allegations. (Link) “Charm is deceptive and beauty fleeting.” Father discusses a reading from Proverbs.
- Listener Email: I don’t think that ouija boards, psychics and séances are bad; they’re just fake.
- Father discusses commonalities between successful people, according to a google analyst. (Link) Are there qualities that are common among Saints? Maybe you’re already on the road to becoming a Saint.
- Cecilia’s feast is celebrated today. She is the patron of sacred music. Father discusses Red Wednesday, which is a movement seeking to raise awareness about the persecution of Christians around the world.
