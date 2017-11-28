St. Joseph’s Workshop with Father Matthew Spencer, November 27, 2017

On today’s show:
- Father shares his latest routine for Thanksgiving when he can’t make it home for a meal. Father tells the story of Johnny Bobbitt, a homeless veteran who helped a woman who ran out of gas.
- There is no recorded word of St. Joseph in Scripture, but we know that there is one word that we are absolutely sure that he spoke: the Name of Jesus. As a Father, he was responsible for naming his Son.
- Father discusses the Martin Scorsese film “Silence.” Is there something that would justify a small symbol about the renunciation of the Faith? Father explores the China’s policy of paying for religions items and replacing them with a picture of the Chinese President.
- The largest persecuted religious group are Christians.
