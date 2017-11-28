In Podcasts, St. Joseph's Workshop with Fr. Matthew Spencer

St. Joseph’s Workshop with Father Matthew Spencer, November 27, 2017

Noah Mackenrothby Noah Mackenroth

On today’s show:

  • Father shares his latest routine for Thanksgiving when he can’t make it home for a meal. Father tells the story of Johnny Bobbitt, a homeless veteran who helped a woman who ran out of gas.
  • There is no recorded word of St. Joseph in Scripture, but we know that there is one word that we are absolutely sure that he spoke: the Name of Jesus. As a Father, he was responsible for naming his Son.
  • Father discusses the Martin Scorsese film “Silence.” Is there something that would justify a small symbol about the renunciation of the Faith? Father explores the China’s policy of paying for religions items and replacing them with a picture of the Chinese President.
  • The largest persecuted religious group are Christians.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Android | RSS