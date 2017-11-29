St. Joseph’s Workshop with Father Matthew Spencer, November 28, 2017

On today’s show:
- The Average American household spends over $900. during Christmas time. 45% of Americans would prefer to skip Christmas.
- Father refers to a topic introduced by Don Johnson and Kaylyn Green on the Patrick Madrid Show: David Cassidy’s last words, “so much wasted time….” Maybe we should be ready, at every moment.
- Are you experiencing FOMO (fear of missing out)? Are you addicted to your phone? Father discusses the “substitute phone” art piece. Isn’t the phone itself a substitute for something else? Is your phone a substitute for actual Joy?
- Father discusses the daily Gospel: Luke 21:5-11, “All that you see here – the days will come when there will not be left a stone upon another stone that will not be thrown down.”
