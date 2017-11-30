St. Joseph’s Workshop with Father Matthew Spencer, November 29, 2017

On today’s show:
- Father discusses transcranial magnetic stimulation and how it magnetic fields applied to our brains can change our preferences for a limited time. Becoming a saint is not a matter of taking a pill or discovering the right experiment to affect our brains.
- Father Matthew discusses how the Archdiocese of Washington DC and their advertising campaign: “Find the Perfect Gift.” This featured silhouettes of the Holy Family or Jesus. It was denied by the transit service. Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests apologizes for falsely accusing Father Joseph Jiang.
- Father discusses the Indulgence you can get by following Pope Francis on Twitter. He also brings up the Indulgence from attending World Youth Day. The Vatican extended the plenary indulgence by allowing those following the Pope and the WYD pilgrims by way of media (including following the events on twitter) along with the other requirements for the indulgence. It is not an “economy” of Grace, but it requires conversion.
- Father discusses an article highlighting different Advent calendars, including one with scotch whiskeys. How are you preparing for Advent and Christmas?
