The Terry and Jesse Show, November 17, 2017

On today’s show:
- Terry and Jesse Review the Daily Gospel: Luke 17:26-27. Jesus speaks about the days before the flood. Daily Fulton Sheen: Can God can save somebody outside of the sacraments? If so, then why and how? Because of His job description: He’s God.
- Why are there only 20% of Catholics going to Mass? Terry speculates that it is because many don’t understand what the Mass is. Jesse: The Mass is the once and for all Sacrifice of Calvary made present to us today.
- Jesse tells a story about the power of the Mass. He attended a Mass at the LA convention center when he was 26 years old. It was at this mass that Jesse began to understand Christ in the Eucharist. Jesse mentions an animated video showing the theology of the Mass, “The Miracle of the Mass.”
- Terry speaks with Michelle and Ann of St. Vincent de Paul, Houston TX. They discuss the current condition of things in Houston 3 months after Hurricane Harvey, and share inspiring stories. http://www.svdphouston.org/
