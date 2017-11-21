The Terry and Jesse Show, November 20, 2017

On today’s show:
- Terry and Jesse discuss the Daily Gospel, Luke 18:35-43. A blind man calls out to Jesus and is healed. Email question: If baptism is a minor exorcism, does that mean unbaptized babies are possessed? Jesse reads some words from the Rite of Major Exorcism.
- Tens of thousands of Muslims are converting to Christianity. Terry and Jesse tell how they did a show that aired in the Middle East with Father Zakaria, a Priest with a bounty on his head. At age 14 Father Zakaria faced terrorists and told them, “You can’t send me where God isn’t. Link
- Terry and Jesse discuss the death of Charles Manson. He was a cult leader, and a satanist. He was responsible for the death of 7 people. Charles Manson has been deemed mentally fit by psychologists.
- Our culture has forgotten God. The greatest thing to do for your kids is to love your spouse. We NEED to show our children the meaning and purpose of life.
