The Terry and Jesse Show, November 27, 2017

On today’s show:
- Jesse and Terry review the daily Gospel Luke 21: 1-4, regarding the widow’s mite. The daily quote from Venerable Fulton Sheen: Strength comes from charity. NASCAR Champion requests prayer for souls in Purgatory. (Link)
- Terry and Jesse quote from an American responsible for more murders than Joseph Stalin. Do you know who it is? (Link)
- Sam Sorbo, wife of Kevin Sorbo, tells why she homeschools her children. (Link) “The Philosophy in the school room in one generation will be the philosophy of the government in the next. “ –Abraham Lincoln
- Pro-life student group wins settlement after professor tries to kick away chalk messages. The University will cover the fine and the professor will undergo 1st Amendment training. (Link)
